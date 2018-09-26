The internet’s most-viewed financial technology company just raised $28 million in Series C funding to help make it easier for people to plan for retirement and make smart investments.

New York, New York: How This Tiny, New York City-Based Startup Raised $28 Million to Help People Retire

SmartAsset’s platform seamlessly matches prospective investors with fiduciary financial advisors. After users answer a few questions about their financial situation, the matching tool instantly uses their information to sift through thousands of advisors to find up to three nearby experts best suited to their needs and goals..

SmartAsset will use the new resources to continue developing and expanding its financial advisor matching platform, which links everyday investors with registered investment advisors.

Fintech startup SmartAsset , which provides free, interactive, online personal finance tools, just closed another round of funding to continue its mission of helping people make the most informed financial decisions possible.

When it comes to saving for retirement, studies show working with a financial advisor can help you earn up to an extra 4% return on your investments. Advisors are also skilled in identifying areas where you could be overpaying in taxes and fees, as well as how best to allocate your savings among your retirement accounts and investments.

A Voya Financial report found that 79% of people who use a financial advisor “know how to pursue achieving their retirement goals.” The study also found that 59% of those who use an advisor have calculated how much they need to retire, while 52% had a formal retirement investment plan in place. Similarly, an HSBC study found that those who get professional financial advice save over $300 more per month for retirement than those who do not.

SmartAsset works with a robust network of thousands of advisors all over the U.S., and CEO Michael Carvin says he expects that number to grow into the tens of thousands.

SmartAsset’s site received more than 45 million unique visits last month, nearly doubling its traffic year-over-year. And 25% of that traffic comes from repeat visitors.

