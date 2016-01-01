Consider this example: A recent Vanguard study found that, on average, a hypothetical $500K investment would grow to over $3.4 million under the care of an advisor over 25 years, whereas the expected value from self-management would be $1.69 million, or 50% less. In other words, an advisor-managed portfolio would average 8% annualized growth over a 25-year period, compared to 5% from a self-managed portfolio.2
A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.3
With over 110 million Americans over age 50, it’s no wonder this Princeton alum’s $1 billion startup is helping people plan for a comfortable retirement.
Are you aware that you could boost your retirement outlook by using this new startup's no-cost service?
Unlike broker-dealers, stockbrokers and insurance agents, fiduciary advisors are legally bound to work in your best financial interest. Fiduciary financial advisors must avoid conflicts of interest and disclose any potential conflicts of interest to clients.
It’s more important now than ever to review your retirement plan with a fiduciary financial advisor. Here’s why: Economic growth won't approach "normal" until as late as 2025, according to Bank of America’s Chief Investment Office. This could mean your current financial plan might leave you without enough money to last your retirement.
Additionally, emotionally-charged decisions to sell off large quantities of stocks or other investments now lock in your losses, removing any chance for future growth. Research suggests people who work with a financial advisorfeel more at ease about their finances and could end up with about 15% more money to spend in retirement.1
Assuming 5% annualized growth of $500k portfolio vs 8% annualized growth of advisor managed portfolio over 25 years.
The hypothetical study discussed above assumes a 5% net return and a 3% net annual value add for professional financial advice to performance based on the Vanguard Whitepaper “Putting a Value on your Value, Quantifying Vanguard Advisor’s Alpha”. Please carefully review the methodologies employed in the Vanguard Whitepaper The value of professional investment advice is only an illustrative estimate and varies with each unique client’s individual circumstances and portfolio composition. Carefully consider your investment objectives, risk factors, and perform your own due diligence before choosing an investment adviser.