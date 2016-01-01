ADVERTORIAL

IN THE PRESS:

Why Meet With a Financial Advisor?

map AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

SmartAsset Awards & Accolades

Get Smart with Your Assets

Consider this example: A recent Vanguard study found that, on average, a hypothetical $500K investment would grow to over $3.4 million under the care of an advisor over 25 years, whereas the expected value from self-management would be $1.69 million, or 50% less. In other words, an advisor-managed portfolio would average 8% annualized growth over a 25-year period, compared to 5% from a self-managed portfolio.2 A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.3



With over 110 million Americans over age 50, it’s no wonder this Princeton alum’s $1 billion startup is helping people plan for a comfortable retirement.



Are you aware that you could boost your retirement outlook by using this new startup's no-cost service? SmartAsset’s free, five-minute tool makes it easy to find qualified financial advisors who serve your area. Our exclusive tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who have passed a rigorous vetting process.

Answer a few questions to help us get to know you and your financial planning needs Answer SmartAsset

advisor match quiz We help you stay in control of the advisor search by giving you up to three pre-screened choices for you to review at your leisure Review your matches Connect with advisors We’ll help facilitate introductions in the format that makes sense for you

SmartAsset Awards & Accolades Best Wealth Management Solution FINOVATE AWARDS 2020 FINALIST Best Financial Planning Technology Company - NY WEALTH & FINANCE INTERNATIONAL FINTECH AWARDS - 2021 Innovation Award for Personal Finance FINTECH BREAKTHROUGH 2019

Unlike broker-dealers, stockbrokers and insurance agents, fiduciary advisors are legally bound to work in your best financial interest. Fiduciary financial advisors must avoid conflicts of interest and disclose any potential conflicts of interest to clients. Advisors are rigorously screened through our proprietary due diligence process.

It’s more important now than ever to review your retirement plan with a fiduciary financial advisor. Here’s why: Economic growth won't approach "normal" until as late as 2025, according to Bank of America’s Chief Investment Office. This could mean your current financial plan might leave you without enough money to last your retirement. Additionally, emotionally-charged decisions to sell off large quantities of stocks or other investments now lock in your losses, removing any chance for future growth. Research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at ease about their finances and could end up with about 15% more money to spend in retirement.1

Helping people make smart financial decisions

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors Who Serve Your Area

After you choose your state and answer a few questions, you can compare up to three advisors local to you and decide which to work with.

Before this groundbreaking, easy-to-use tool, there was no simple way to quickly compare financial advisors. Hundreds of thousands of smart investors and retirees have already used SmartAsset’s simple, no-cost service to compare their financial advisor matches.



SmartAsset works with a robust network of financial advisors all across the U.S., including individual advisors and large investment firms to cater to anyone's financial situation. CEO Michael Carvin says he expects the number of advisors to grow into the tens of thousands soon.

How to Compare Financial Advisors at No Cost to You Chances are, there are several highly qualified financial advisors in your town. However, it can seem daunting to choose one. Our no-cost tool makes it easy to find a reliable, reputable advisor so you can make an informed



decision and choose the right one for you. Now you can get matched with up to three fiduciary investment advisors that are vetted and subject to our due diligence criteria.

Empowering people to make smart financial decisions.

Take Retirement Quiz

Smart Financial Tools FAQs about the Child Tax Credit We break down everything you need to know about the Child Tax Credit and how it could affect your taxes. Read Now Mortgage Rates No Origination Fees, No Application Fees, Available 24/7. Industry-Leading Rates and Pre-Approval in Under 3 Minutes! Check Your Rate Now You want trading choices? We’ve got you covered Commission-Free Trading on Stocks, ETFs & Options. Open an Account Today! The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which SmartAsset.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). Contact the broker for the terms and conditions that may apply to you. Offers are subject to change without notice and may not be the same at all branches. SmartAsset.com does not include all providers or product offers available in the marketplace.

Ad Disclosure The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which SmartAsset.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). Contact the broker for the terms and conditions that may apply to you. Offers are subject to change without notice and may not be the same at all branches. SmartAsset.com does not include all providers or product offers available in the marketplace.

This is not an offer to buy or sell any security or interest. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Working with an adviser may come with potential downsides such as payment of fees (which will reduce returns). There are no guarantees that working with an adviser will yield positive returns. SmartAsset Advisors, LLC (“SmartAsset”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Financial Insight Technology, is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. SmartAsset’s services are limited to referring users to third party registered investment advisers and/or investment adviser representatives (“RIA/IARs”) that have elected to participate in our matching platform based on information gathered from users through our online questionnaire. SmartAsset does not review the ongoing performance of any RIA/IAR, participate in the management of any user’s account by an RIA/IAR or provide advice regarding specific investments. We do not manage client funds or hold custody of assets, we help users connect with relevant financial advisors. Other than application and licensing fees, SmartAsset did not provide compensation for the aforementioned awards. Sources:

1. J ournal of Retirement Stu dy Winter (2020) . The projections or other information regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of your future results. Please follow the link to see the methodologies employed in the Journal of Retirement study.

2. Vanguard (Feb. 2019). Putting a Value on Your Value . The projections or other information regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of your future results. Please follow the link to see the methodologies employed in the Vanguard whitepaper. https://www.vanguard.com/pdf/ISGQVAA.pdf

3. “Planning and Progress”, Northwestern Mutual (April 2020)