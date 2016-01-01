ADVERTORIAL

Average Retirement Savings Revealed: Are You Normal?

Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A 2021 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at ease about their finances and could end up with about 15% more money to spend in retirement.6 A recent Vanguard study found that, on average, a $500K investment would grow to over $3.4 million under the care of an advisor over 25 years, whereas the expected value from self-management would be $1.69 million, or 50% less. In other words, an advisor-managed portfolio would average 8% annualized growth over a 25-year period, compared to 5% from a self-managed portfolio.7

Investing involves risk and no situation is the same.

Shocking Savings Statistics Around half of American households have no retirement accounts at all, according to the Government Accountability Office. The National Institute on Retirement Security reports that almost 40 million households have no retirement savings, while the Employee Benefit Research Institute estimates Americans have a retirement savings deficit at $4.3 trillion. But it’s not all doom and gloom, and many Americans are saving for retirement. In fact, Fidelity reported in August 2021 average 401(k) balances over $129,300 and average IRA balances over $134,900 and those who've been saving for over 10 years averaged over $400,000. Additionally, the number of 401(k) millionaires reached a record high of over 365,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

General Guidelines for Retirement Savings Some say that you should have saved the equivalent of one year’s salary by the time you hit 30, but saving more certainly won’t hurt. By the time you retire, it can be a good idea to have between 9 and 11 times your salary in retirement savings. Conventional wisdom has been that saving between 10% to 15% of your salary each year will get you on your way to a comfortable retirement so long as you choose a low-fee investment vehicle that consistently earns inflation-beating returns. Talking to an expert can help you set and execute a retirement plan.



Assuming 5% annualized growth of $500k portfolio vs 8% annualized growth of advisor managed portfolio over 25 years. Source: Vanguard Research

American's Average Retirement Savings by Age According to Fidelity, the following is what the average American has saved for retirement. 20 to 29: $15,000





30 to 39: $50,800





40 to 49: $120,800





50 to 59: $203,600





60 to 69: $229,100

The Best Way to Boost Your Retirement Savings Regardless of where your retirement savings stand right now, one of the best ways to increase your contributions is by working with a financial advisor. As previously mentioned, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at ease about their finances and could end up with about 15% more money to spend in retirement.6

